Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $891,000 Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 159,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nomura downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:KEP opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.