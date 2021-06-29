Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $927,000 Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,682 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

NYSE:SMG opened at $191.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.01. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $127.62 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

