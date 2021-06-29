Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 114,231 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 89.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114,231 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in UFP Industries by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $198,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 264,762 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

