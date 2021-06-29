Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,690 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 29,252 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,202,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,819,000 after purchasing an additional 225,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $96.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.90.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

