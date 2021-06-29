Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 439,860 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 439,860 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Celanese were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of Celanese by 0.4% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.0% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $148.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $83.09 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

