Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.64% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $27,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $480,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.77. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $38.10.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMOT. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

