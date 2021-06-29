Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEGA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,625,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 578.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.89. The company had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,769. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.26 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -265.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.81.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Macquarie increased their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,414.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,305 shares of company stock worth $1,292,733. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

