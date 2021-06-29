Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,038,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,104,000 after acquiring an additional 315,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $72.32. 6,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,242. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

