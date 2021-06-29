Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 120,081 Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Golden Ocean Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,152 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 211,589 shares during the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOGL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. 7,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.4%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOGL shares. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pareto Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

