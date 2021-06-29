Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Decreases Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,327,851. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.16. 1,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,009. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $104.11 and a one year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.