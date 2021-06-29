Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $700,000 Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,667 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE FTCH traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,655. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

