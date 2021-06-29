Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $594,000 in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Metropolitan Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,122 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 560.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 39,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,072. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $514.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.33. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,600 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

