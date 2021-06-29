Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $748,000 Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 47.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $54.95. 11,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

