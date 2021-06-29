Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1,535.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 48,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,106,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.21, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

