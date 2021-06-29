AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 7,035 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 70.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,068 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.03. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. On average, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

