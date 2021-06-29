AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 7,900 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 359.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,945,000 after buying an additional 216,646 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,646,000 after buying an additional 49,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after buying an additional 33,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,465,000 after buying an additional 132,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMI. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

BMI stock opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

