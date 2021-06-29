AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,403 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,342,000 after buying an additional 2,442,340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after buying an additional 335,884 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after buying an additional 79,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after buying an additional 120,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after buying an additional 34,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.83. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

