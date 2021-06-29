AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,768 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RAMP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in LiveRamp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of RAMP opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.43.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.