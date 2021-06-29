AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,300 Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 58.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48,617 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

MIME stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 120.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $233,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,156 shares in the company, valued at $786,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,881 shares of company stock worth $11,531,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

