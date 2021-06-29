AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 241.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $19,728,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,003,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $18,436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $14,610,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $13,375,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSEM stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

