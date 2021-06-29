AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 28,790 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEN opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

