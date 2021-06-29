alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.80 ($18.58).

AOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of ETR:AOX traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €15.66 ($18.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €14.96. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.