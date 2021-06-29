Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYX. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

AYX traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,722. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.69. Alteryx has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $607,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,354 shares of company stock worth $2,606,935. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

