Aluna.Social Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (ALN)

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Aluna.Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Aluna.Social has a total market cap of $972,387.28 and approximately $70,238.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00054296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00019696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.76 or 0.00666629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00038644 BTC.

Aluna.Social Coin Profile

Aluna.Social (CRYPTO:ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,844,516 coins and its circulating supply is 17,948,955 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

