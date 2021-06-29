Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AMADY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of AMADY stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 87,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.44. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 42.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $598.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

