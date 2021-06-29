Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MRO opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.02.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

