Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $9,070,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $9,200,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 55,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 189,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 80,406 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,069 in the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.45. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.