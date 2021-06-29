Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,048 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after purchasing an additional 316,481 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 288,685 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,871,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 276,283 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLNT opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -341.45, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 738 shares of company stock worth $59,427. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

