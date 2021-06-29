Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.1% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $173.51 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $116.78 and a 52-week high of $174.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.06.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.