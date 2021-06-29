Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.3% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $155,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,437.52. The company had a trading volume of 53,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,318.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.