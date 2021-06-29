Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.3% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $155,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN stock traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,437.52. The company had a trading volume of 53,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,318.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.