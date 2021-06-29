Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report $565.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $559.04 million to $571.04 million. Amedisys posted sales of $485.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Amedisys by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $253.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.51. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

