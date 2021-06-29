American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other American Cannabis news, major shareholder Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 250,000 shares of American Cannabis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $52,500.00.

AMMJ stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20. American Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.66.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

