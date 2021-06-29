American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,117 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American International Group were worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.22. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.