American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

AMNB stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $346.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,061,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

