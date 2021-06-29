American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $475.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will report sales of $475.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.50 million. American Woodmark reported sales of $390.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 26.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.87. 140,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,927. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

