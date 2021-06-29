Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their hold rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued an underweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.10.

Amgen stock opened at $242.84 on Friday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

