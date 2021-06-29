Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their hold rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.
AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued an underweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.10.
Amgen stock opened at $242.84 on Friday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.
In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
