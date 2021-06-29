Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Trading 52.5% Higher Over Last Week

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $17.00 or 0.00046942 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $123.83 million and approximately $30.09 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 52.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00143233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00168548 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.87 or 0.99781739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 7,284,898 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

