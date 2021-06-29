Analysts Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. CubeSmart reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

NYSE CUBE opened at $47.06 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 124,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

