Analysts Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. Endeavour Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on EXK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

NYSE:EXK opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.50. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 38.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

