Analysts Anticipate First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Post $12.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) will report earnings of $12.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. First Citizens BancShares reported earnings of $14.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year earnings of $46.08 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $80.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $837.71 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $310.27 and a 12 month high of $901.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $855.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $128,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

