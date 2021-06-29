Analysts Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.74 Million

Brokerages expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to report sales of $172.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $173.01 million. New Relic posted sales of $162.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $711.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $718.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $812.93 million, with estimates ranging from $787.60 million to $860.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

In other New Relic news, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,331,396 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 61,301 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in New Relic by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 112,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 31,014 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.87. 268,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $81.10.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

