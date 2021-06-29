Analysts Anticipate Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Post $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.63. Sun Communities posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,649,000 after acquiring an additional 408,329 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 60.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,455 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.46. 12,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,010. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.19. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $132.65 and a 52-week high of $178.17. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

