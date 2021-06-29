Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.53. Verint Systems posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

VRNT traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.12. 9,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,702. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,559. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,630,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2,188.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 672,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 642,766 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 488,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,205,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

