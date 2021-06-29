Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $770.27 Million

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report sales of $770.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $786.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $749.30 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $209.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 267%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.45. 1,430,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

