Analysts Expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $993.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Mizuho raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

DLR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 98.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.