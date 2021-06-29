Analysts Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.05. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,439,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

