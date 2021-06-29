Analysts Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.57. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings of ($1.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $11.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $634.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 65,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,343,450.69. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,605. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,150,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

