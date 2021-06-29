Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post $1.71 EPS

Analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $7.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Shares of FRC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.80. 25,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $197.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after acquiring an additional 333,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after purchasing an additional 568,388 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

