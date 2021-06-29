Analysts Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $780.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to post $780.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $766.50 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $590.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

LECO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,878. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.16%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after acquiring an additional 169,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,667,000 after acquiring an additional 53,710 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,667,000 after acquiring an additional 24,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,534,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.