Analysts Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.21). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Several research firms have commented on MBIO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,014,160 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 336.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 161,238 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 50,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,832. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $295.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.72. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

